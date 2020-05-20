Jr NTR Birthday Special: 8 endearing moments of RRR actor that prove he is a perfect family man

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Today, on Jr NTR's birthday, let's take a look at endearing photos of him with his wife and kids that prove he is a perfect family man.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramo Rao Jr, crowned as the Young Tiger or Jr NTR is one of the most talented actors in the South Indian film industry. His onscreen personality and dynamic, high-powered character in the films have resulted in big box office numbers. NTR first appeared in Ramayanam in 1996 which was directed by Guna Sekhar. Five years later, he made his debut as a lead actor in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani. The film was directed by V.R.Prathap. Over the years, he has played a varied range of characters in his career, including the role of being a perfect family man on a personal front.

The Aravinda Sametha actor is married to N Lakshmi Pranathi, daughter of a real estate businessman Narne Srinivas Rao. Jr NTR and Lakshmi are proud parents of two kids- Abhay and Bhargava Ram. He might be the shyest actor of Tollywood and man of a few words. However, when it comes to his family he makes sure to keep things balanced.

The RRR actor makes sure to keep his personal and professional life balanced. Also, he is a super private person and stays away from the media glare. He never lets his family get affected by anything. Today, on his birthday let's take a look at his endearing photos of him with his wife and kids that prove he is a perfect family man.

During one of the interviews in 2016 with DC, Jr NTR revealed he has always been a homely person. He had shared, “And I have always been a homely person. My mother has been a major push for me and she has been the driving force because I started my career when I was just 17, a very young age. But I’m still that innocent person from years ago..., and I think it is the best trait in a human being. I am always happy being that person."

He also revealed that cooking for his wife has always been his stressbuster.

The adorable family moment of this little family really makes up for our day.

We absolutely love how Jr NTR takes up the charge as a father and husband when it comes to his family!





Here's wishing the young Tiger of Tollywood, a very Happy Birthday!

