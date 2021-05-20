Jr NTR Birthday Special: Tollywood star's big movies to look forward to

Jr NTR has got three pan-India, multi-lingual projects coming up. Here is what we know about them so far.

Jr NTR turns a year older today and he is at the cusp of a stupendous turnaround in his career. For the first time in his career, he is lined up to do not one but three pan-India films. In this special feature, we will take you through Tarak's exciting filmography in the near future.

1. 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram':

Announced in 2018, the SS Rajamouli directorial has been shot for 19 months so far since November that year. It was supposed to release in June last year, only to be postponed to January 2021 due to the pandemic. With the pandemic on, it has been postponed to October 13, 2021. In his recent Deadline interview, Jr NTR optimistically said that the film will stick to the date.

Starring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, the film is also a Ram Charan movie that Rajamouli is crafting it as a patriotic drama is a myth. It's an actioner where two fierce personalities go through an intense phase in their respective lives.

Here is the latest poster of Tarak's Bheem:

2. NTR30:

Jr NTR's 30th film will be director Koratala Siva's first pan-India flick. For the actor, it will be his second national project. To be produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film was announced on April 12.

The film is still in the writing phase. Its production works are expected to begin later this year.

To be released in either April or May next year, the untitled behemoth is also expected to be the costliest film in Siva's career. The director, known for the yet-to-be-released 'Acharya', has previously worked with Tarak on the 2016 vigilante drama, 'Janatha Garage'.

Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

3. NTR31:

The 31st film of the actor was rumoured to be with 'Uppena' helmer Buchi Babu Sana. Putting all uninformed speculations to rest, Jr NTR recently said in an interview that he will team up with Prashanth Neel, the 'KGF' director.

The project was confirmed by producer Naveen Yerneni in July 2019. It will be about three years' time since then before the crazy pan-India project goes on the floors.

Last year, after Neel described Jr NTR as a livewire, there were speculations that the film would go on the floors immediately after 'RRR'. But Neel is doing 'Salaar' with Prabhas. Whenever NTR31 happens, it will be a power-packed film for sure!

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

