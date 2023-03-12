Jr NTR bumps into English actor Lucien Laviscount in LA, pic goes viral

RRR has been making headings for quite some time as the film and the star cast is getting much love and appreciation from all over the world. Naatu Naatu, the song from the film which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. The movie was based on the real-life stories of two freedom fighters: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British.

Recently, the RRR actor Jr NTR was in LA as he was invited to Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party and also preparing for the 95th Academy Awards.

