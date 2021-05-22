Jr NTR calls BA Raju’s demise a huge loss; Kajal Aggarwal, Nani and Ravi Teja offer condolences to his family

BA Raju passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Tollywood celebrities have been condoling his demise on the social media spaces.

The demise of BA Raju came as a huge shock to the Tollywood industry. The producer passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son announced the news on Twitter stating the he has diabetic fluctuations on Friday, following which he had a cardiac arrest and passed away. As soon as the news of his demise came up online, people from the Tollywood industry expressed how saddened and shocked they are to hear it.

Jr NTR took to his Twitter space and stated that he has known him since his earliest days in TFI. He wrote, “The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu.”

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of B.A Raju garu. He will be missed by the film fraternity... Strength and prayers for his family during this difficult time. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 22, 2021

One person who hoped that every film on every Friday worked

Raju gaaru you will be missed.

Your Whatsapp msgs will be missed.

Your unconditional love will be missed.

Rest in peace sir — Nani (@NameisNani) May 21, 2021

Extremely sad to hear of @baraju_SuperHit garu’s demise. Loss to our industry. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti #RipBaRajuGaru — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 22, 2021

Ravi Teja, who was also shocked by his sudden demise, wrote, “Ravi Teja Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of B.A Raju garu. He will be missed by the film fraternity... Strength and prayers for his family during this difficult time.”

Nani wrote on his Twitter space, “One person who hoped that every film on every Friday worked. Raju gaaru you will be missed. Your Whatsapp msgs will be missed. Your unconditional love will be missed. Rest in peace sir.” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Extremely sad to hear of @baraju_SuperHit garu’s demise. Loss to our industry. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti”

