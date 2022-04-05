Jr NTR calls next with Prashanth Neel 'wonderful film', says 'NTR30 will live up post RRR expectations'

The thundering success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has made Jr NTR a pan-Indian star and expectations are high on his next two big movies. Jr NTR's upcoming movie, tentatively titled, NTR 30, has already begun picking up steam, primarily because he'll be reuniting with his Janatha Garage director, Koratala Siva, but also because of the long gap between his last release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. After this, he has pan Indian film with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, which is one of the most anticipated projects in the south. In a recent interview with Variety, Jr NTR revealed major details about his next films, NTR30 and NTR31.

Opening up about NTR30 with Koratala Siva, the actor said, “It’s going to be loaded with drama because I believe in a lot of drama, drama sells a lot. Drama is what unites audiences beyond linguistic basis, so it’s going to be high on drama for sure. And, of course, what all the fans want, they want their hero to have a lot of heroism. You’re going to have everything, what the fans want and what the audience expects post RRR.”

Calling NTR31 with Prashanth Neel a wonderful project, the RRR star said, “Expectations are definitely going to be there, but I think we want to work with a lot of fear, because I feel that fear is something which is very good. If you learn to respect fear, it tends to make you give a perfect product."

Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the fictional film RRR. The actor has managed to impress the audiences with his performance especially his chemistry with Olivia Morris, friendship with Ram Charan and ferocious avatar as a freedom fighter. Movie buffs can't wait to watch more the actor on the big screen in different roles.

