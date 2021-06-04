Jr NTR 'can't wait to join forces' as he wishes KGF director Prashanth Neel on his birthday

Tentatively called NTR31, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film is indeed one of the anticipated projects that the audience is looking forward to.

KGF fame director Prashanth Neel celebrates his birthday today, June 4 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. RRR star Jr NTR, who has teamed up with Prashanth Neel for his 31st film also sweet penned a birthday note for the director. Jr NTR wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel .Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces God Bless !." Tentatively called NTR31, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film is indeed one of the anticipated projects that the audience is looking forward to.

NTR31 was announced on Jr NTR's birthday, May 20, which took social media by storm. The RRR actor's fans went berserk over the news. Meanwhile, nothing much about the film has been revealed by the team yet. However, it is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer and Jr NTR will be seen in never before avatar. The film might go on floors in 2022. Meanwhile, check out Jr NTR's birthday Tweet for Prashanth Neel.

Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel .Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces . God Bless ! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 4, 2021

Prashanth Neel meanwhile is looking forward to the grand release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He has also kickstarted shooting for Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming magnum opus. RRR will be released in multiple languages including, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada. It is expected to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

