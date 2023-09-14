Jr NTR clicked at Hyderabad airport as he jets off to vacation with his two boys Bhargav and Abhay; VIDEO

Jr NTR got clicked at Hyderabad airport, on Thursday morning. The actor was papped along with his two kids, Bhargav and Abhay. The trio are jetting off out of the city for a vacation to an undisclosed location. The father and sons duo looked perfect together and also twinned in black tees.

Jr NTR was spotted standing with his two sons at the airport. While the actor twinned with his younger son Abhay, his older son Bhargav stood beside them with luggage. However, it is not known where the actor is heading off to with his boys. It is reported that he is off for a vacation in Dubai to spend quality time with family after the intense action schedule of his upcoming film Devara.

Two days ago, Jr NTR was also papped at the airport with his wife Pranathi and kids. Even then, the actor twinned with his younger one in white. If you notice his papped pics and videos at the airport, it would be clearly understood that the father and younger son love to twin their outfits and that's super cute.

Jr NTR twins with his younger son Abhay Ram in black at the airport

About Devara

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and also marks her debut in South. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production design team. Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich has come on board for the film.

The shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk phase. The makers took to Twitter and posted a few photos from the sets to share an update about the shoot. Jr NTR and his team reportedly wrapped up an intense schedule. The team shot for underwent sequence as the film is set around the coastal area.



