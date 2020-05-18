Jr NTR comes to the rescue of RRR makers after fans lash out for not releasing first look on his birthday

Taking to his Twitter space, RRR star Jr NTR stated that the makers of the film were disappointed for not being able to release the first look poster of Jr NTR from the film.

At a time when fans were eagerly waiting for the release of Jr NTR’s first look in RRR, the makers issued a statement in which they revealed that the first look of Jr NTR will not be released on his birthday. This disappointed the fans of Jr NTR and they took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment at the makers for not releasing a first look poster. Jr NTR, who came to the rescue of the makers, explained that the makers were equally disappointed for not being able to release his first look.

He wrote, “I am aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. RRR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again, thank you for all the love”

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli, and the film also has Ram Charan in a lead role. It is to be noted that the first look glimpse of Ram Charan for the film was revealed by the makers on his birthday. The film will be a historic drama and it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore.

