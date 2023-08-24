Jr NTR congratulates Alia Bhatt on National Award win; 777 Charlie's victory makes Rakshit Shetty ecstatic

It was a buzzing evening on the internet as the 69th National Film Awards got announced. Actors, technicians and their much loved films got felicitated. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Pallavi Joshi and Bhavin Rabari won awards in the best actor/actress/child actor category and films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Anunaad-The Resonance, Aavasavyyuham, Gandhi and Co, Sardar Udham, 777 Charlie, Home and others won in the best film category across different genres and languages.

Jr NTR Congratulates Alia Bhatt on National Award Win In Best Actress Category For Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt won her first National Award for her excellent portrayal as Gangu in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Jr NTR, who has previously worked with Alia Bhatt on RRR, expressed his happiness on his RRR co-star winning the prestigious National Award in the best actress category. He tweeted, "Congratulations @aliaa08 and all the other winners of the national awards. You have made yourselves and your well wishers immensely proud." Apart from Alia Bhatt, he also congratulated Allu Arjun, the team of Uppena and his team of RRR for the National Award recognition.

Have a look at Jr NTR's tweet congratulating Alia Bhatt

Rakshit Shetty Gets Ecstatic As His Film 777 Charlie Wins National Award For Best Kannada Film

Rakshit Shetty's 2022 film 777 Charlie, based on the loving relationship between a dog and its owner got unanimous critical acclaim and commercial success. The film won a National Award for the best Kannada film. Rakshit was obviously over the moon with this news. He tweeted, "Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at @ParamvahStudios. Many congratulations @Kiranraj61, the hardwork has paid off #777Charlie"

Advertisement

Have a look at Rakshit Shetty's tweet celebrating the National Award victory of 777 Charlie

The 69th National Film Awards lived upto the hype and created a national frenzy.

Which other films or actors do you think deserved the National Award?

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon win Best Actress, Rocketry is Best Film; winners' list