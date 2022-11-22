Jr NTR defines swag with his new look in a suit, nerd glasses and beard; See PIC
Ever since RRR's release Jr NTR became a pan-India star and his latest classy and swag look has taken internet on fire and fans are going gaga over him.
Ever since RRR's release, Jr NTR is all over the globe. Young Tiger Jr NTR became a pan-India star with RRR. His fandom has widespread mostly among women, who are going gaga over him post the blockbuster performance as Komaram Bheem. The actor is yet again set to steal hearts with his latest pic that is all things handsome and classy.
Jr NTR got a new makeover and it's perfect. He defines classy with his new look in a formal suit, nerd glasses, and subtle beard. And his killer looks are not to be missed, the gaze looks intriguing and swoon-worthy. The pic is clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.
Take a look at Jr NTR's pic of his new look
Jr NTR's new makeover
On Friday, November 11, Jr NTR shared a photo of him getting a makeover courtesy of Aalim Hakim. The perception is that he will be sporting the new look in NTR 30. The pic that has now gone viral raises speculation that the actor's new look is for NTR 30. Fans went gaga over the actor's edgy new look and even Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented 'angaar,' followed by a couple of fire emojis.
About NTR30
Jr NTR will soon commence work for director Koratala Siva's NTR30. The pre-production work for the film is underway in full swing, and the makers have roped in music composer Anirudh Ravichander to render the tunes for the untitled drama. The music director has even commenced discussions with the filmmaker Koratala Siva for the same. Sharing a sneak peek of one of the discussions, the makers wrote on Twitter, "The music of #NTR30 begins. Director #KoratalaSiva and anirudh in discussion to bring out a blockbuster album."
NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second movie with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The actor and director duo previously worked together in the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage. The cinematography of the film will be performed by Ratnavelu, whereas the editing will be headed by Sreekar Prasad. Additionally, Sabu Cyril is on board the teams as the art designer.
The lead actress of NTR30 is yet to be officially confirmed. Soon, details are expected to be announced.