Jr NTR defines swag with his new look in a suit, nerd glasses, and beard; See PIC

Ever since RRR's release, Jr NTR is all over the globe. Young Tiger Jr NTR became a pan-India star with RRR. His fandom has widespread mostly among women, who are going gaga over him post the blockbuster performance as Komaram Bheem. The actor is yet again set to steal hearts with his latest pic that is all things handsome and classy. Jr NTR got a new makeover and it's perfect. He defines classy with his new look in a formal suit, nerd glasses, and subtle beard. And his killer looks are not to be missed, the gaze looks intriguing and swoon-worthy. The pic is clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Take a look at Jr NTR's pic of his new look

Jr NTR's new makeover On Friday, November 11, Jr NTR shared a photo of him getting a makeover courtesy of Aalim Hakim. The perception is that he will be sporting the new look in NTR 30. The pic that has now gone viral raises speculation that the actor's new look is for NTR 30. Fans went gaga over the actor's edgy new look and even Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented 'angaar,' followed by a couple of fire emojis.