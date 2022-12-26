Jr NTR enjoys Indian food in New York and shows a kind gesture to the restaurant staff

Jr NTR recently took to the story section of his Instagram handle and dropped a picture posing with the restaurant staff in New York City after enjoying some delicious Indian food. The RRR star went for a casual yet stylish attire with blue denim, a cream sweatshirt, and a black muffler.

In the meantime, the blockbuster song from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Naatu Naatu has made it to the Oscars' nomination list, making it the first Indian song at the Oscars 2023. An elated Ram Charan shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."

For those who do not know, RRR shared the story of two revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who went obscure before fighting for their country. Backed by the D. V. V. Danayya banner, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are part of the film as the supporting cast.

While M. M. Keeravani rendered the songs and background score for the drama, K. K. Senthil Kumar is on board as the technical crew as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad as the editor.

NTR30

Up next, Jr NTR will headline director Kortala Siva’s next, tentatively named NTR30. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the yet-to-be-titled drama is likely to go on the floors by mid-January next year. A source close to the development revealed, "NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023."

