Jr NTR expresses grief over RRR co-star Ray Stevenson's demise; Recalls working experience with him

Jr NTR expressed grief and paid condolences to his RRR co-star Ray Stevenson on his sudden demise. The actor took to Twitter and said he was shocked over Ray's death. He wrote in his tweet, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace."

Ray Stevenson is popularly known for his role as British Governor Mr Scott in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor played a cruel and racist British authoritarian. He was known for his cruelty towards Jr NTR aka Komaram Bheem in the song Komaram Bheemudu from RRR.

Check out Jr NTR's condolences tweet for Ray Stevenson here:

About Ray Stevenson's death and RRR team tribute

The RRR team shared a pic of Ray from the film, late Monday night as they reacted to his demise. They wrote, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

Ray Stevenson died at the age of 58 years old. The actor's representatives confirmed his death and said he had died on Sunday, four days before his birthday. According to reports from La Repubblica newspaper publication he was hospitalised with a sudden illness while shooting for Cassino in Ischia.

Upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next titled Devara with Koratala Siva. On the occasion of his birthday, the first look of the actor from the film was released and he looked fierce. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. On Jr NTR's birthday, Hrithik Roshan confirmed the news of War 2 with his birthday note for the actor, He said let's meet on the battlefield very soon.

