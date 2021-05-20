Jr NTR expresses his gratitude towards fans and family members for their warm birthday wishes; Says ‘Grateful’

As Jr NTR celebrates his 38th birthday today, the actor is overwhelmed with the love showered on him on his special day.

Jr NTR is undoubtedly one of the most talked about stars in Telugu film industry who has carved a niche for himself with his dapper looks and impressive acting skills. The superstar is known to have given some major blockbusters like Jai Lava Kusa, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, etc in his career over two decades and is said to enjoy a massive fan following. So, as Jr NTR turned a year older on May 20, he was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from all across the world.

Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Jr NTR has expressed his gratitude towards everyone with a heartfelt message on micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “I thank each & every fan, my family members, well wishers & members of the film fraternity for the warm birthday wishes. Grateful” followed by a folded hand emoticon. In fact, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor even shared the same message in Telugu language as well.

Take a look at Jr NTR’s message for his fans and well wishers on his 38th birthday:

నిండు మనసు తో నాకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన అభిమానులకు,కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, శ్రేయోభిలాషులకు,చిత్ర పరిశ్రమ సభ్యులకు పేరు పేరునా కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలుపుకుంటున్నాను. I thank each & every fan,my family members,well wishers & members of the film fraternity for the warm birthday wishes. Grateful — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s much talked about RRR along with Ram Charan, and in the lead. While the movie happens to be one of the biggest Pan-India projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to, Rajamouli had treated the fans with the actor’s new poster from the movie. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

