Jr NTR expresses shock on Devara co-star Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at his home, prays for his speedy recovery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got injured recently after an unknown assailant entered his Bandra home for alleged robbery. He got into a scuffle with the thief, during which received six stabbing wounds, two of which are reportedly deep. The actor is now admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

And now, Saif got a special message from his Devara co-star Jr NTR, who expressed his shock and grief about the former’s attack news.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tarak penned a note, which read as, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Well, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan shared a great rapport with one another on the sets of Devara, even though the duo worked together for the first time in this film.

Back during a promotional event for their film, the RRR actor had opened up about his first feelings about getting to see a senior actor like Saif Ali Khan perform his scenes right before his eyes.

For the unversed, Khan essayed the role of the antagonist Bhaira in the Kortala Siva directorial.

Jr NTR had said, “Saif’s character is…I don’t know I was so excited seeing him while watching the movie. I just remember that immediately when I saw the film and when I saw his performance, I went back to Omkara. He gives you that vibe and he was outstanding in that movie. I don’t remember when I actually saw him that fabulous.”

