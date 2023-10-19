Jr NTR: Fans can't keep calm as he's introduced as Academy’s Class Of Actors along with notable Hollywood actors

Jr. NTR has become a distinguished member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the institution behind the Prestigious Oscars Awards. This news was revealed on the Academy’s official Instagram page, where they posted photos of all the members who were recently included in the jury team. They captioned the post saying, “Meet the Academy’s new class of actors”.

Jr. NTR's addition to the team is a testament to his hard work over the years and his recent performance in the movie RRR, which courted him immense and worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Bheem.

The caption states,“ The Academy is delighted to welcome N.T.Rama Rao Jr., alongside other notable Hollywood actor’s: Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch."

While fans have been eagerly awaiting a massive update from the Devara-I movie, this news about JrNTR becoming a member of the Academy left fans overjoyed, nonetheless.

A Well-deserved honor

Jr. NTR's induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a well-deserved honor. The actor has consistently delivered outstanding performances throughout his career, and his role in RRR has only cemented his prowess. His portrayal of Bheem is nuanced, powerful, and emotionally resonant.

Jr. NTR on the professional front

Devara - I is an upcoming action-drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the names Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are said to essay key roles, with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut

War 2 is the sequel to the Bollywood action-drama film War. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have been cast in major roles. Aditya Chopra will bankroll the film under Yash Raj Films, and Ayan Mukerji will be directing it. Jr. NTR makes his Bollywood debut with this film.

