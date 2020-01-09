Jr NTR fans make him upset as they interrupt Kalyan Ram's speech at Entha Manchivadaavura event

Jr NTR is known for his calm nature. However, the actor lost his cool at the recent event after fans went berserk on seeing him.

Tollywood star Jr NTR is known for his humble and calm nature. However, the actor lost his cool at the recent event after fans went berserk on seeing him. Young Tiger NTR was the Chief Guest at Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Entha Manchivadaavura's pre-release event. Fans of Jr NTR were super excited and went crazy as he arrived at the event. However, things escalated after fans shouted and interrupted Kalyan Ram's speech. Nandamuri Kalyanram had to cut short his speech.

Later, irritated by the behaviour of his fans, Jr NTR took the mike and warned them that he will go away if they don't stop shouting. This is for the first time ever that the actor has expressed his anger at a public platform. The enthusiasm of fans was uncontrollable and moreover anything, Jr NTR looked upset as they didn't allow Nandamuri Kalyanram to speak. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is all set to release on January 15, 2020. The trailer of the film was released recently and it promises a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR. It is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020, being made on a grand scale. RRR also stars and in supporting roles. International face Olive Morris is playing one of the female leads in the movie. The actress will be seen opposite Jr NTR in RRR.

RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. RRR is all set to hit the screens 30th, July 2020.

