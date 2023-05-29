Jr NTR holds his younger son Abhay's hand and chit chats with him as he jets off for vacation with family

Jr NTR and his family got clicked at Hyderabad airport. The actor jetted off for a vacation with his wife Pranathi and two sons, Abhay and Bhargav. On Sunday night, he was papped at the airport with his family and the pics are currently going viral on social media.

Jr NTR and his little family of a beautiful wife and two cute sons were clicked at Hyderabad airport as they flew to an undisclosed location for vacation. The RRR actor was seen holding his younger son Bhargav's hand and chit chatting with him. Abhay, who is a big boy now, wore a backpack as he walked with his dad and Pranathi was lost on her phone.

While Jr NTR kept his look casual in black jeans paired with a matching tee and jacket with a backpack, Abhay wore a green tee and Bhargav wore a blue t-shirt. Pranathi looked beautiful in a white top and a pair of trousers for her journey. Fans are loving the pics as it's very rare to get Jr NTR papped with his family. Well not just that, the Simhadari actor noticed paparazzi clicking him at the airport and gave a huge smile at the end.

On Sunday, Jr NTR was clicked at the airport after paying respects to his late grandfather NT Rama Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. He visited NTR Ghat and was mobbed with a sea full of fans.

Check out Jr NTR's airport video and pics with his family here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. On Jr NTR's birthday, Hrithik Roshan confirmed the news of War 2 with his birthday note for the actor, He said let's meet on the battlefield very soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Airport Spotting: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing while talking on the phone? Check out photos