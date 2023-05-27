Jr NTR flaunts his swag with a million-dollar smile in new PICS; See here

Jr NTR, the supremely talented Telugu superstar is currently going through an excellent phase in his acting career. The actor earned international acclaim with his stellar performance in RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial that emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. After the massive success of the historical drama, Jr NTR is now set to entertain his fans with his 30th outing in the industry. The project, which has been titled Devara, started rolling last month.

Jr NTR wins the internet with his post-pack-up shoot pictures

The Telugu superstar recently collaborated with the renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker for a post-pack-up shoot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, on Friday evening. The photographer, who looks to his official Instagram handle and shared some breathtaking pictures of Jr NTR, with a caption that reads: "#PostPackUpShot with the very affable & super popular @jrntr… From his most candid smile… to his absolute BadAss look… got them all in a few minutes!!

#ManOfMasses". In the monochrome pictures which immediately started going viral on social media, Jr NTR is seen flaunting his unmatchable swag with a million-dollar smile.

Check out Jr NTR's latest viral pictures, below:

Jr. NTR's work front

As reported earlier, Jr NTR is reuniting with the popular Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva for his 30th project, Devara. The movie, which marks the Telugu debut of celebrated Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, started rolling in April 2023 with a grand pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Devara, which is touted to be a mass action entertainer set in the coastal region of Telugu states, is expected to have a pan-Indian release by mid-2024 in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Telugu superstar is set to team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an out-and-out action thriller. The project, which is tentatively called NTR 31, is expected to start rolling in the Summer of 2024. Jr NTR is also expected to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, the second installment of the Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

