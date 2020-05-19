Jr NTR flaunts his washboard abs in an unseen PHOTO & the fans just can't stop drolling over it; Check it out

The picture sees the south actor Jr NTR showing off his killer abs, and the fans just cannot stop drooling over it.

The south star Jr NTR is flaunting his washboard abs in an unseen picture from a photo shoot. The picture sees the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR showing off his killer abs, and the fans just cannot stop drooling over it. The RRR star celebrates his birthday on May 20 and the fans are very excited about it. The picture of Jr NTR was shared by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. On the work front, the southern actor will be seen next in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The highly anticipated film RRR will also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan.

The team of the SS Rajamouli film had announced that due to the Coronavirus lockdown, they will not be able to release the first look of south actor Jr NTR on the eve of his birthday. The shared a post on their social media handle that they could not come up with a birthday surprise for the actor. Previously, the team of RRR had shared the first look of Ram Charan on his birthday and the fans gave the video a thundering response. Hence, the fans and film audiences were waiting eagerly for Jr NTR's first look.

Check out Jr NTR's photo

Many fans thought that the team of RRR will release a video on the actor's birthday. But, the official post by the team of RRR cleared the air about releasing Jr NTR's look from the film on his birthday. The fans are now looking forward to the film to hit the big screen after the COVID-19 lockdown is over.

