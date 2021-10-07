Jr NTR fulfills a wish of an ailing fan & wins hearts; VIDEO goes viral

Jr NTR has yet again won hearts as he fulfilled a wish of an ailing fan. An ardent fan of NTR wished to speak to him once as he is battling for life at a hospital. The actor immediately accepted the request and spoke to the fan over a video call. He gave him strength and wished him a speedy recovery.

The fan name is Koppadi Murali from East Godavari District and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for damaged kidneys. Murali was overjoyed to see Jr NTR over a video call. A video recording of Jr NTR and Murali conversing with each other is going viral on social media.

Jr NTR also expressed that he would help Murali financially and wished him for a speedy recovery. His family and fans are overwhelmed with Jr NTR'S kind gesture.

@tarak9999 made a video call to his fan who met with an accident recently.



The star wished him a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Jr NTR has wrapped up shoot for the much anticipated RRR movie alongside Ram Charan, directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of two of the freedom fighters of India Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. Also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The pan Indian will release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which is making groundbreaking records. The actor is yet to begin the shoot of his next film with Kortala Siva