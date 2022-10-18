Jr NTR gets clicked at airport as he heads to Japan for RRR promotions; PICS

Jr NTR will be joined by Ram Charan as well as filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the pre-release promotions of RRR which hits the screens in Japan on Friday, October 21. Since there's a huge craze for RRR in Japan, the makers have worked on a big promotional plan for the release.

Jr NTR was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he headed to Japan for the promotions of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR . The actor flaunted his vivacious smile as he posed for camera and looked dapper in jeans paired up with a tee and jacket. He completed his looks with stylish sunglasses and comfy white shoes. RRR releases in Japan on October 21.

Ram Charan on Tuesday along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their pet dog Rhyme jetted off to Japan via a chartered flight for the promotions of RRR. He has now landed in Japan and is all set for the promotional tour.

RRR, the epic action drama which is helmed by SS Rajamouli is one of the most-loved Indian films of recent times. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is considered to be one of the finest visual spectacles ever made in our country. The film which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated not just by the Indian audiences but by the western public, media, and filmmakers as well.

Although RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR) and more.

Recently, RRR was screened at the biggest theater- Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, and received a massive response from Western audiences. RRR is a fictional story of two real-life freedom fighters – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem.