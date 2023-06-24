Jr NTR gets clicked at Hyderabad airport in Devara look while leaving city for weekend; VIDEO

Jr NTR is known as a global star after his performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR. The actor's popularity has reached worldwide and his upcoming movies are highly anticipated. Well, on Saturday morning, the actor was clicked at Hyderabad airport. He was heading out of the city and the cameras papped him.

Jr NTR arrived at Hyderabad in his black swanky car. He was clicked with his security as he went inside the airport. The actor opted for simple and casual attire for his travel look. He wore a black t-shirt and paired up with denim jeans with accessories like a luxe watch and sunglasses. The actor, who was seen in his Devara look in a rugged beard, also carried a matching backpack.

It is not where Jr NTR is currently heading too, for vacation or work related stuff. The actor was clicked alone without his family. However, it is to be noted that he recently wrapped up a long schedule of his upcoming film Devara in Hyderabad.

About Jr NTR's upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

The team recently successfully wrapped up another shooting schedule of the movie in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film’s lead actors. Action Choergprapher Kenny Bates and visual effects Brad Minnich, were also a part of this 14 days action-packed schedule.

Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors. Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji

ALSO READ: Ram Charan gets overwhelmed as he speaks about his daughter and becoming father