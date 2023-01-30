Jr NTR gets emotional as he shares the health update of his cousin Taraka Ratna; WATCH

After visiting Taraka Ratna at the hospital, Jr NTR addressed the media and got a bit emotional as he shared about his health update. The actor said, "He is critical but he is responding well to the treatment, which is a good sign. With the blessings of our grandfather and prayers of Nandamuri fans, Anna should recover soon." Jr NTR also mentioned Taraka Ratna is stable but not out of danger and is responding well to treatment.

Jr NTR visited his cousin Taraka Ratna, who is hospitalised in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor along with his brother Kalyan Ram flew to Bengaluru on Sunday and paid a visit to convey wishes. The RRR star got emotional as he shared a health update about his brother.

Taraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest

On Saturday, Narayana Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, has released a health update where he is said to be in a critical stage. The hospital health bulletin reads, "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27 January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. He was transferred to NH via road at 1am on 28" January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days."

For the unversed, Taraka Ratna collapsed while participating in the political rally of TDP's leader Nara Lokesh. He joined to offer prayers at a mosque and suddenly collapsed suffering massive cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital nearby in Kuppam for treatment.

Upcoming films

