Jr NTR gets emotional during his speech for SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani: They are a God given family to me

The RRR star became emotional during his speech and also thanked fans for all the love and support.
Jr NTR and RRR director SS Rajamouli recently graced the grand pre-release event of Sri Simha Koduri’s upcoming flick, Thellavarithe Guruvaram. The RRR actor-director duo graced the event as the Cheif guests and crowd went berserk. MM Keeravani’s son Sri Simha Koduri will be seen in the lead role and the film is releasing on March 27. While moviegoers are waiting to know what's in store for them, Thellavarithe Guruvaram's pre-release event was a grand one with Jr NTR's speech as the highlight. 

The RRR star became emotional during his speech and also thanked fans for all the love and support. He said, "If the fans are God-given strength, the family of Rajamouli and Keeravani are a God-given family to me for the last 20 years." He requested everyone to stop calling as a guest because he is a family member for Rajamouli. The Telugu star also added that Simha and Bhairava are like his brothers. 

"I know Sai Korrapati for the last 30 years and he’s very close to me. I wish this film will become a big hit," Jr NTR said at the event. 

Watch the video below: 

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is a Telugu romantic comedy film, written by Nagendra Pilla and directed by Manikanth Gelli. The film features Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the lead roles.

