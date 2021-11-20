Jr NTR gets emotional as he slams the government for passing personal comments on his aunt Bhuvaneshwari

Jr NTR took to his social media and shared a video, where he spoke against the personal attacks made by the YCP government on his aunt Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of ex-chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly. In his statement, the actor said that respecting women is in our tradition and that abandoning the same will spell disaster. In a video recorded by NTR himself, he says the government should look into the issues of the public and not get into the personal issues of anyone’s family. The actor started the video by saying, "Our language denotes our character. It's usual in politics to criticize others. The criticisms have to be about people's issues. They shouldn't be personal. They shouldn't be abusive against individuals. Yesterday's incident in the AP Assembly has hurt me."

He added, "When we resort to personal attacks, especially in obnoxious language against women, it leads to anarchic rule. It's in our blood and tradition to respect women. We have to pass this tradition to the next generation. We shouldn't destroy it. It will be a great disservice to the next generation."

"I'm not saying all these because it's my family but as a son, a husband, a father, a citizen of India, and a Telugu man. I request the politicians to stop this uncivilized culture of abusing women. Please focus on the issues that needed to be addressed for the public. I request all politicians act like exemplars for the next generation and please stop this issue here itself, Jr NTR stated as he ended the video."