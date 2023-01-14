Jr NTR gets mobbed by fans and media at airport as he returns after attending Golden Globes; WATCH

Jr NTR, who was in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards for his blockbuster film RRR, is back in India. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he returned attending the award night and winning big for Naatu Naatu. He was accompanied by his wife and kids at the airport. The RRR actor got mobbed by fans and media as he made his way to the exit from the airport. Jr NTR can be seen making his way out amid security as a huge mob gathered around in the airport. The actor opted for a casual look in a black shirt and blue jeans. His wife Lakshmi Pranathi was also visible at the airport along with him.

Jr NTR talks on the red carpet of Golden Globes Jr NTR shared a few words on the red carpet of the Golden Globes about RRR receiving acclaim. He said, "It can't get better than this. West accepting us, America, accepting us. Cinema, LA. Here we are at the Globes. What else can an actor ask for? What can I ask for being a part of RRR? Truly honoured." When asked how it feels watching audiences dancing and enjoying the movie, he said, "I was at the Chinese theater yesterday and it was one of my bucket lists. It blew my mind. That reaction there was nothing less than back at home. People were dancing, yelling, shouting, and screaming. It was a whole experience. The very essence of the audience accepting RRR is a very big award altogether. We are truly blessed. We are going to taking back to India. Truly proud." Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.

SS Rajamouli fanboy moment with Steven Spielberg SS Rajamouli had a fanboy moment meeting Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg. Taking to Twitter the Baahubali director shared two pictures of him and RRR's music composer MM Keeravani meeting Steven Spielberg. He adorably captioned, "I just met GOD!!!" The first snap shows Rajamouli looking smitten with the director while the second shows all three of them posing, all-smiles for the camera.