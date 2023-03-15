Jr NTR gets mobbed by fans as he returns from the Oscars after Naatu Naatu win; WATCH

Jr NTR is back home from the Oscars. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport at midnight as he returned from the US. He got a warm welcome from fans after the historic win at the Oscars for Best Song Naatu Naatu. The RRR star was mobbed by fans at the airport.

As Jr NTR returned from the US after the Oscars, he got mobbed by fans. The actor waved at the sea of fans from his car as they cheered for him. He opted for a casual look in a black sweatshirt and jeans with a hat. The Oscars will be home anytime soon.

Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad with RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshit. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and others are yet to return from the US.

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove, has won Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. It beat music stalwarts like Lady Gaga and Rihanna and became the first song from any Indian film to win in the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. The epic performance received immense love and got a standing ovation from the audience. The entire team including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and others attended the big night.

About NTR30

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will commence work on his next Kortala Siva, tentatively titled NTR30. The actor revealed that the film will go on floors on March 29. The launch ceremony was scheduled to happen last month but got postponed. The actor will begin shooting for the mass actioner next week.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead in the film. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer. The film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively.

