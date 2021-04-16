Jr NTR gets overwhelmed and hugs Pawan Kalyan after watching Vakeel Saab

After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR watched Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab.

Pawan Kalyan's newly released comeback film Vakeel Saab opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Even celebs from the film industry could not stop themselves from praising Pawan Kalyan for his performance in Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR watched the film. The RRR actor was so overwhelmed that he decided to meet Pawan Kalyan and even hugged him. "A good film will be accepted by everyone in the industry. After Jr NTR watched it, he hugged Pawan Kalyan to appreciate him for his performance," revealed Prakash Raj in an interview.

Recently, Chiranjeevi met Prakash Raj and he was all praises for his performance in Pawan Kalyan starrer. Sharing about the same, he tweeted, "When you have an actor of @prakashraaj's caliber, it makes his fellow Artists to also up their game. His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash!."

Take a look:

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film.

Vakeel Saab has scored and the soundtrack by S. Thaman. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations is jointly producing the film with Boney Kapoor, who acquired the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of Pink.

