Jr NTR has the sweetest birthday wish for his ‘Ammalu’ Pranathi Nandamuri; Shares a lovely unseen PIC

Jr NTR, the popular Telugu star is currently on a high with the massive success of his last outing RRR. The project, which featured the talented actor in the role of the real-life freedom fighter Komuram Bheem, earned immense love from audiences across the globe. Now, Jr NTR is set to kickstart the shooting of his 30th outing in the film industry, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30.

When it comes to his personal life, Jr NTR is a complete family man. The Telugu superstar prefers to stay away from the limelight and spend time with his family when he is not busy with his shooting schedules. He often shares lovely pictures with his family members, especially his wife Pranathi Nandamuri, and their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram. Recently, Jr NTR took to his official Instagram handle and posted the loveliest birthday wish for his dear wife Pranathi, who he fondly calls 'Ammalu'. The actor shared an unseen picture with his wife, with a caption that reads: "Happy Birthday Ammalu…"

As you may know, Jr NTR recently attended the Oscars 2023 event along with his RRR team members. The much-celebrated 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli directorial won the Oscars Award for Best Original Song, and the cast and crew members of the film attended the event which was held in Los Angeles, on March 12, Sunday. However, Tarak's family gave the event a miss, as the family was going through a tough after the demise of the actor's cousin Nandamuri Tarak Ratna.

Jr NTR is now set to kickstart the shooting of his 30th project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, in a few days. The project, which is helmed by the renowned director Koratala Siva, features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The official title and the rest of the star cast of the film are expected to be revealed soon.

