Jr NTR hosts a party for James Farrell at his Hyderabad house; SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others attend

Jr NTR rose to global fame for his performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Post the Oscars and Golden Globes, the actor has become a well-known face among Hollywood celebs and audiences. On Wednesday night, he hosted a party at his house for James Farrell, the Vice President of International, Amazon Studios as he visited India.

Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared a few pics from the party hosted for James Farrell at his lavish house in Hyderabad. The party was attended by eminent personalities of Tollywood like directors SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Koratala Siva, Mythri producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and a few others. According to reports, Project K director Naga Vamsi and producer Dil Raju were also in the guest list but couldn't attend due to unknown reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Jr NTR, who is also known as Tarak, shared pics and wrote, "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner."

Take a look at the pics from Jr NTR's party here:



Upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichandren is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Reportedly, he began shooting for the Bollywood film in November. However, an official confirmation regarding the project is not yet made.

Director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed the rumours of teaming up with Jr NTR. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.

