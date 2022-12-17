Jr NTR hugging his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party is the cutest thing we saw today; PHOTO

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are one of the most sorted couples in the South film industry. Despite being married for such a long time and always staying in the limelight, these two have managed to keep their lives drama free. Recently, a picture of the RRR star hugging his better half at a party has surfaced on social media. Although the pic is a blur, their love is highly palpable.

For those who do not know, Jr NTR tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi back in 2011 in an arranged marriage. She was just 18 years old when she entered matrimony and now the couple is parents to two adorable boys Nandamuri Bhargava ram and Abhay Ram. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle during an interview, Jr NTR revealed that his wife is one of the biggest influences in his life, “She has played a vital part in changing me into what I am now. I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me.”