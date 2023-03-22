Jr NTR is fed up with questions about his next film; Says he might stop doing movies if this continues

Jr NTR, the Telugu superstar established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema, with the massive success of his last outing RRR. The period drama, which marked Jr NTR's first onscreen collaboration with his contemporary actor Ram Charan, is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli. After the mega success of the magnum opus, the talented actor has often been questioned about his future projects, by both his fans and the media. Recently, Jr NTR finally reacted to all the queries with a shocking statement.

Jr NTR is fed up with questions on his next project; Says he might stop doing movies

As you may know, like most of his contemporaries, Jr NTR chooses to do one film at a time. The Telugu superstar, who has been busy attending all the prestigious award nights and events including Oscars 2023 and Golden Globes 2023 along with the RRR team, is often questioned about his future projects. But, apart from his 30th project which is helmed by Koratala Siva, none of the rumoured future projects of Jr NTR are officially announced, so far.

The talented actor, who recently attended the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's film Ka Dhamki, was once again asked about his future projects. The RRR star, who is clearly fed up answering questions about his line-up, however, had a hilarious reply. "I am not doing any movies. If you ask me repeatedly, I will stop doing movies," stated Jr NTR, to the much shock of his fans. But, the superstar immediately confirmed that he has no plans to quit films.