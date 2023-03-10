Jr NTR is 'going to carry the whole nation' as he walks the Oscars' red carpet for RRR

Jr NTR has begun promotions for RRR ahead of the Oscars as the blockbuster track Naatu Naatu has been nominated. The actor interacted with an American news channel, KTLA, and spoke about walking the red carpet of the Oscars for the first time. He said it's not going to be Jr NTR or Komaram Bheem but the whole of India is walking the red carpet.

Speaking about walking the red carpet of Oscars 2023 for RRR, Jr NTR said, “I don’t think it’s going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It’s going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that.”



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars 2023

RRR's most sensational number Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats and hook steps, has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under Best Song Category. The entire team of RRR including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and others are going to attend the grand night. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, at Dolby Stadium.

Naatu Naatu is also going to be performed live on the stage by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Jr NTR shared that he is super excited and looking forward to watching them perform on the Oscars stage. The entire world is waiting to watch Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR promote RRR in US

On Monday, after a delay due to his cousin's brother Taraka Ratna's demise, Jr NTR flew to the US for RRR promotions ahead of the US. As soon as he landed in the country, he met his fans and interacted with them, clicked selfies, and thanked them for all their love and support.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been in the US for ten days and has been on a promotional spree. He has been catching the headlines for speaking about RRR, Naatu Naatu, Oscars nominations, his personal life, favourite movies, and more.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer re-released in the world's largest screening in the US on March 1 as an Oscars 2023 promotion. And the screening was housefull. More than 1,600 tickets were sold and many people stood in long queues to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen.