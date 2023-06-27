Jr NTR issues statement on fan Shyam's shocking death after Twitter uproar

Trigger Warning: Mention of Suicide

Jr NTR's die-hard fan, Shyam reportedly passed away under mysterious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh. While fans have already taken the internet by storm by demanding justice for the young boy, the RRR actor issued a statement too. He paid condolences to his late fan and also urged the government for a thorough investigation immediately.

Jr NTR issued a statement regarding the death of his die-hard, who allegedly died by suicide, but reportedly has some type of political involvement. The actor's note reads, "Shyam's death is the most painful event. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing how he would have died under any circumstances is heart-wrenching. I request the government authorities to investigate the matter immediately."

About Shyam's death

The young boy's sudden demise has taken social media by storm as Jr NTR fans suspect a foul play. It is being claimed that the youngster didn't die by suicide and has been seeking justice. Fans of Jr NTR have begun trending "WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR" as they demand justice. Even celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Aadi Sivakumar, Nikhil Siddhartha, Director Maruthi, and others tweeted and urged the Andhra Pradesh police to conduct an investigation regarding the case.

Shyam rose to fame after his video with Jr NTR from the event of Vishvak Sem’s Dhamki went viral. The youngster ran onto the stage to hug the RRR actor and click pic on the stage amid huge security around him. And as the security pushed the fan away, NTR stopped them, called him, and clicked a photo.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.