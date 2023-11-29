Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor to Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: South-Bollywood pairs we’re rooting for amidst Animal release

The mingling of actors across the language predominantly working in some other regional language has been seen in movies for a long time. But due to the release of pan-Indian films in higher volumes than in previous years, it is becoming more and more probable to see pairs of South actors and Bollywood actors coming together.

As Animal is inching closer to release date, with the film having Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna pairing up for the first time. Many other such projects are also in the pipeline and are likely to leave an everlasting impression on people. So let’s check out some of the top South Indian and Bollywood pairs of actors set to feature in movies.

Top South-Bollywood pairs to look out for

1. Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are set to set the screens on fire with their film Devara Part 1. The film which is being written and directed by Koratala Siva is an action drama film that is slated to release in theaters on April 5th, 2024.

The film features the debut role of Janhvi in South Indian films owing to her late mother Sridevi’s roots in Tamil and Telugu. Janhvi Kapoor features the role of Thangam in this film and recently shared a look of her from the same, donning a look appealing to the aesthetic of the film. Devara also marks the debut Telugu film Saif Ali Khan who is playing the main antagonist in the film.

2. Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are set to feature together in the film Merry Christmas releasing next year on January 12th. The thriller film which is directed by Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan shot the film simultaneously in both Tamil and Hindi.

The film which began production back in December 2021 was finally wrapped up in January 2023 with music being composed by Pritam. Judging from the looks of it, the film is set to be embroiled in a murder mystery and will be fun to see what the film has to offer with two such contrasting styles of actors coming together for the first time. The film also has Radhika Apte playing a cameo in it as well.

3. Suriya and Disha Patani in Kanguva

Kanguva, one of the most expensive movies coming out of Tamil cinema is the Suriya starrer film which has Disha Patani as the main lead opposite him. The film is a period action drama film directed by Siruthai fame Siva is set to feature Suriya in six different roles, owing from each clan of the film’s premise.

The film features as a debut Tamil film for not only Disha but also for Bobby Deol who is expected to play the main bad guy in the film. The film has the musical department being handled by National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad along with Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf handling the camera and editing.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and K. S. Ravikumar in prominent roles with the film expected to release in 38 languages across the world. The makers of the film even dropped a glimpse of the film back in July owing to Suriya’s birthday, featuring the actor in the ferocious look of a warrior.

4. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

Finally, coming to one of the most anticipated movies from Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the leading role. The film written and directed by Nag Aswin is an epic science-fiction dystopian film featuring a futuristic setting in India.

The newest combination of a pair, that too with actors like Deepika Padukone and Prabhas coming together for the very first time really increases the anticipation for the film.

The film being the first of its kind from an Indian roots, has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and many more. The film which was initially delayed due to the pandemic began its filming in 2021 with a futuristic set in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The film is being made on a whopping budget making it one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. The film’s score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic. The film was also India’s first official panel to enter the San Diego Comic-Con of 2023 where they unveiled the film’s first glimpse.

