Jr NTR jets off to Thailand with family; will join Janhvi Kapoor for Devara's romantic song shoot

Jr. NTR's Devara: Part 1 is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The actor is currently busy with the schedule of the upcoming action thriller since the makers have announced a new release date.

In a new update, Jr. NTR has jetted off to Thailand with his better half Lakshmi Pranathi and his kids, Abhay and Bhargav for the Devara song shoot.

Jr. NTR and family jet off to Thailand for Devara’s song shoot

On June 16, The Man of Masses was snapped at the Hyderabad airport. He was seen moving towards the airport lounge. The actor was accompanied by his better half Lakshmi Pranathi, his two adorable sons Abhay and Bhargav, and the security personnel.

In the video, Jr. NTR can be seen moving forward while holding Abhay’s hand, and smiling and waving towards the lenses with his other hand. Bhargav was seen holding the hand of his mother.

As per reports, Jr. NTR has traveled to Bangkok, Thailand to shoot a romantic song featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is said to join the RRR actor in Thailand.

More about Devara: Part 1

The action film starring Jr. NTR is touted to be set against the backdrop of coastal areas. This film, the first of a two-part series directed by Koratala Siva, stars Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist.

Advertisement

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in important roles.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts provided funding for Devara, and Anirudh Ravichander oversaw the soundtrack's recording. The film will now be released in theaters on September 27, 2024, instead of October 10, 2024, which was scheduled to coincide with Dussehra.

Jr. NTR's upcoming films

Apart from Devara, the Yamadonga star is gearing up for his ultimate Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer War-2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the actor went to Mumbai and shot his portions for the upcoming action-thriller.

As per reports, Jr. NTR is said to be playing the role of a special officer in the film. The film will hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Devara: Intense action sequence between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan shot in Goa; cinematographer Rathnavelu spills the beans