Jr NTR joins the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Hyderabad; Shoot to complete by August

Jr NTR is back to the sets of RRR in Hyderabad after the second wave of coronavirus lockdown. The shoot is expected to be completed by August.

Ranam Roudram Rudhiram (RRR) is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie of this year. The pan Indian film stars the most talented actors of the film industry so the expectations are sky high. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles along with a diverse ensemble of cast. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. Like many movies, the shooting for RRR also came to a halt due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Finally, the second wave seems to subside and Tollywood is back at business.

According to the latest reports, Jr NTR joined back the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR in Hyderabad. A few days back, Ram Charan joined the sets and also shared a picture on Instagram. The makers are planning to complete the shoot by July or August.

On the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday, May 20, makers unveiled a new poster of his character Komaram Bheem. The poster went viral in seconds as Jr NTR looked all fierce and formidable with a thunderous background and wielding a spear in hand.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Bollywood actress will be seen opposite Ram Charan. , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen in pivotal roles. MM Keeravani is the music director. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.

Credits :Hindustan Times

