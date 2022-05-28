Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram pay tribute to grandfather & legendary actor NT Rama Rao on 100th birth anniversary; PICS

Today, on 28 May, veteran actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's birth anniversary is celebrated. And like every year, the great-grandsons of NT Rama Rao, Jr NTR, and his brother Kalyan Ram visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to their grandfather. The duo was spotted by the shutterbugs as they reached NTR Ghat in their cars and paid floral tribute.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were papped early morning at NTR Ghat as they paid tribute to the legendary actor and former Chief Minister in Hyderabad. Clad in casual looks, the brothers walked in barefoot and paid tribute amid a huge crow and media presence. Jr NTR also took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic of his grandfather NT Rama Rao and wrote, "Always remembering you."

Check out pics here:

Every year, fans, family members, and his political party leaders pay floral tributes to the actor and former Chief Minister at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on both his birth and death anniversaries. It's a tradition the Nandamuri family follows, however the last two years because of COVID-19, they couldn't visit NTR Ghat to pay tributes.

NT Rama Rao is the finest actor in the Telugu film industry. He gained popularity in the 1950s when he became well known for his portrayals of Hindu deities, especially Krishna and Rama roles which have made him a “messiah of the masses.” He had garnered many prestigious awards under his name like the Nandi award, Filmfare, and many National awards. In his political career, he forayed into politics and established the Telugu Desam Party in 1982. Within a span of nine months from launching his political outfit, he won the general elections with a thumping majority and took oath as the CM of unified-AP. Back then, he was considered as the people’s man, NT Rama Rao created history in politics by becoming back to back nine times as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

