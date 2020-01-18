Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram pay tribute to NT Rama Rao on his 24th death anniversary; See Photos

Celebrities including Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram paid tribute to NT Rama Rao on the 24th death anniversary of the legendary actor.

Family members of NT Rama Rao gathered at the residence of the legendary actor on Saturday to pay their respects to the late icon on his 24th death anniversary. Celebrities including Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Daggubati Purandeswari, Suhasini, director YVS Chowdary visited NTR Ghat to pay their respects. NTR, who is still one of the most celebrated actor, is considered as one of the greatest icons of India.

NT Rama Rao even served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years and was also a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry. NTR has served the Tollywood industry by being an actor, producer, director and film editor. Among the politicians who paid their tributes are the Telugu Desam Party state chief L Ramana, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Suhasini.

Check pictures:

The Telugu Desam Party members paid floral tribute at his statue at Rasoolpura crossroads in Begumpet and then took out 'NTR Amara Jyothi' rally from the statue to NTR Ghat. Meanwhile, NTR fans and TDP leaders recalled his services and greatness by arranging blood donation, free medical camps and other services. The former chairman of Telangana Desam Party Saibaba informed on Friday that the party members will remember the late leader by hoisting the party flag, garlanding NTR portrait, paying tributes and then providing free lunch.

Credits :Kamlesh Nath

