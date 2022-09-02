Jr NTR & Kalyan Ram remembers their dad Nandamuri Harikrishna on his birth anniversary with heartfelt posts

Jr NTR remembered his father and actor Nandamuri Harikrishna on his 66th birth anniversary. The RRR actor took to his Twitter and shared a heartfelt post as he remembered his dad on birthday. Sharing Harikrishna's pic, he tweeted, "Remembering you on your 66th birthday."

Kalyan Ram, elder son of Harikrishna and brother of Jr NTR also remembered his dad. He took to social media and shared same poster which has words written in Telugu to remember his dad.

Harikrishna made his acting debut in 1964 as a child artist in Sri Krishnavataram, in which he played Krishna. It was directed by Kamalakara Kameshwara Rao. He then starred in Thalla? Pellama, followed by Tatamma Kala, Ram Raheem, Seetharama Raju, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Daana Veera Shura Karna and more. Harikrishna died in a car crash in Nalgonda district, Narketpalli on 29 August 2018 at the age of 61. He was driving without a seat belt on his way to the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a ceremony of his friend.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi drops nostalgic pic with Pawan Kalyan to wish on birthday: His hope and desire are always Janahita

Up next, after the grand success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR fans await to see him on the big screens once again. He has joined hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for the project tentatively titled NTR31. The makers have confirmed that this untitled drama will go on the floors by April 2023.

Additionally, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Salaar maker talked about his next with Jr NTR, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment”. When questioned about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker said, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”