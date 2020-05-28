Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram won't visit NTR ghat to pay tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his birth anniversary

It is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 98th birth anniversary today and his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram will not be visiting NTR ghat due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary today, May 28, fans have been paying tribute to the legend on social media. Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and paid respects to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi is currently trending on Twitter as fans have been paying respects to the actor on his birth anniversary. He became people's leader after he moved out of the silver screen to enter politics and has earned incredible respect from his fans. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Today, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram will not be visiting NTR ghat due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In the interest of public safety, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram will not be visiting the NTR Ghat today as a ritual every year. They will be offering their respects and prayers to Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao Garu at home. This is to prevent the gathering of huge crowd and fans who come every year to catch a glimpse of their favourite star Jr NTR. Meanwhile, Balakrishna visited NTR ghat today morning and paid tribute to the legend on his birthday anniversary.

In 2017, Jr NTR was asked if he would star in the biopic on his grandfather, he told IANS, “I don’t have the courage. It’s not that I can’t do it but I just don’t want to attempt”.

Also Read: N T Rama Rao 98th Birthday Anniversary: Balakrishna pays tribute, Chiranjeevi shares a sweet memory of him

Filmmaker Raghavendra Rao K also paid tribute to the legend at home. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My cinematic journey has had numerous highs! But the biggest honour, even greater than accolades and awards is surely having had the opportunity to work with the legendary NTR garu. I will forever cherish this and consider it my biggest achievement."

My cinematic journey has had numerous highs! But the biggest honour, even greater than accolades and awards is surely having had the opportunity to work with the legendary NTR garu. I will forever cherish this and consider it my biggest achievement. #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/Wnqo4h71D4 — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) May 28, 2020

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in RRR alongside Ram Charan. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is going to be one of the biggest films of 2021. The film will also star Bollywood stars and in important roles.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×