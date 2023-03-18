Jr NTR keeps it casual cool in black hoodie as he attends Vishwak Sen-starrer Das ka Dhamki Pre-Release Event

Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles last week after attending the 95th Academy Awards. Basking in the success of Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win, the actor rightly got a grand welcome back home. The actor who will be seen in his 30th film called 'NTR 30' was recently seen attending the pre-release event of Das ka Dhamki. The comedy thriller film is a venture of Vishwak Sen. Earlier, the actor-turned-director Vishwak announced that JR NTR will be the chief guest at the event.

The Das ka Dhamki team released the second trailer of the film and in this launch event, Vishwak Sen announced that Jr NTR will grace the pre-release event. He is known to be a huge fan of Jr NTR and has shown his love for the actor on several occasions. Vishwak also took to his Twitter account, and wrote, “A VERE LEVEL Surprise Announcement that made the whole Arena go MAD 'MASS AMMA MOGUDU' @tarak9999 garu to grace #DasKaDhamki's Grand Pre-Release Event on March 17th. More Exciting Details Soon.” He also uploaded a video combining clips of Jr NTR’s films with the post and gave him the title of ‘Man Of Masses.’

Jr NTR attends Das ka Dhamki pre-release

The actor kept his looks casual and chose a black hoodie with white patterns on the sleeve for the event. He wore black denim with it. The RRR star also took the stage to give a speech. Vishwak was by his side throughout the event. On Saturday morning, a day after the event, Vishwak took to his Twitter handle to share a poster of Jr NTR with Vishwak to express his gratitude to the actor for gracing the event. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Love you Anna @Tarak9999.”

About Das ka Dhamki

Das Ka Dhamki is slated to release on the big screen on March 22 this year. Starring Vishwak, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles, the film has been produced under the banner of Vishwak Sen Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations.

