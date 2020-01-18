Jr NTR keeps it casual as he gets spotted in Hyderabad airport; See Photos

Jr NTR, who will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s mega budget movie RRR, was spotted in Hyderabad airport. His messy hairstyle went hand in hand with the rugged thick beard that he has been maintaining for his role in RRR. He was seen in an olive polo tee and he paired the look with geeky sunglasses. For the 24th death anniversary of NT Rama Rao, Jr NTR paid respect to the legendary actor at the former’s residence this morning.

Meanwhile, the release date of RRR, which also has megastar Ram Charan on board has been postponed. Reportedly, the makers are planning for an October release. The film is set in the pre-independent era, and the story revolves around the life of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

While Bollywood star will be paired with Ram Charan in this multi-starrer, English actor Olivia Morris will play Jennifer, and romance Junior NTR on screen. Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen playing the role of main antagonists. It has been reported that the movie is being made in a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. Reports suggest that the shooting of the film is almost over and the post production works will be started soon.