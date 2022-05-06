Jr NTR, KGF director Prashanth Neel share same wedding date; Celebrate their anniversaries with wives

It's a double celebrations time for Jr NTR & KGF director Prashanth Neel’s families. Both the south sensations observed their wedding anniversaries on 5th May and even celebrated it together. Prashanth Neel announced that he is uniting with Jr. NTR for the first time on NTR 31 and the same will be produced by the actor himself in association with Mythri Movie Makers. Thus, fans can’t wait to see these great forces joining hands together and any update from their side is met with immense excitement.

In the picture that the celebrities shared, they looked absolutely beautiful and happy. The four sat on a sofa as they posed for the camera. Jr NTR was in a cool laid-back attire and looked dapper. He paired a black shirt with blue jeans. He had his hands lovingly wrapped around his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Lakshmi’s party outfit absolutely won our hearts. Coming to the other sweet couple who celebrated their wedding anniversary Jr NTR and his wife, Prashanth looked dashing in a white full-sleeved tee with blue jeans. His better-half, Likitha had her arms around her husband and looked elegant. The caption was just too sweet. It read, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration...#newbeginnings". Of course, the fans absolutely couldn’t keep it calm and flooded the comment section with their love and excitement. The post went viral almost instantaneously.

Take a look at the post:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth confirmed that NTR 31 goes on floors next year.“I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment,” he keeps it short. When asked to open up about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker says, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

Also Read: NTR 30 EXCLUSIVE: Jr. NTR & Kortala Siva’s next to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crore; Massive action blocks