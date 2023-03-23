Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's NTR30 gets a grand star-studded launch; Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and others attend

Jr NTR and Kortala Siva's film has finally launched. The highly anticipated film's opening ceremony with formal puja took place today in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew. Popular celebs from the film industry like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj, and others attended as guests.

Director Kortala Siva, the female lead of the film, Jahnvi Kapoor, music composer Anirudh Ravichander along with Jr NTR were also present at the event.

NTR30 is directed by Kortala Siva, the film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan is roped in to play the antagonist of the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding it.

The pan Indian is scheduled to release in theatres on April 5, 2024.