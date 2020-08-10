Jr NTR, Lakshmi to Arya, Sayyesha: South Indian couples who prove age is just a number when it comes to love

Malayalam couple Fahadh and Nazriya have 12 years age difference but that is not a barrier in their relationship. Here's a look at South Indian couples who got married and proved age is just a number.

When Malayalam couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil announced about their marriage, it sparked off a debate on social media. However, nothing could stop them in falling in love with each other not even age gap. Malayalam couple Fahadh and Nazriya have 12 years age difference but they don’t find it a barrier in their relationship. Many well-known star couples in the South Indian film industry have similar age differences. Prakash Raj and Pony and Jr NTR and Lakshmi are among a few to name. A lot of adorable celebrity couples got married and proved age is just a number.

Take a look below:

1. Arya and Sayyesha:

Arya and Sayyeshaa, who got married a year ago, have set a modern-age standard. Despite the huge 17 years of an age gap between them, the couple got married and did not let any trolls affect their personal life. While Sayyeshaa was 21 years old at the time of her marriage, Arya was 38. They have proved age is indeed just a number.

2. Jr NTR and Lakshmi:

RRR star Jr NTR married to Lakshmi Pranathi, who is nine years younger to him. Lakshmi is quite supportive and the couple is truly, deeply in love.

3. Ajith and Shalini:

Even though there is 8-years age difference between them, Ajith and Shalini have proved to be the power couple of Kollywood industry.

4. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan:

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan were the most loved and onscreen pair. After getting divorced from Manju Warrier, he got married again to actress Kavya. Their wedding grabbed everyone's attention due to the age gap of 16 years.

5. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala:

Age difference did not matter to them and they proved it every time by setting major couple goals. They might have a 9-year-old age gap, but their love for each other makes them stronger with each passing day.

6. Prakash Raj and Pony:

Prakash Raj left everyone surprised when he married again at 45 and became a father at 50. The actor known for his strong roles in the films, married Tamil film actress, Lalitha Kumari in 1994. They have three children together- daughters, Meghna and Pooja and a son, Sidhu. His life turned upside down when his son fell from the table while flying a kite. He passed away after struggling for a month due to severe injuries. After this incident, things changed. The couple parted ways in 2009 and later, he met a young choreographer, Pony Verma. Despite the age gap of 12 years, the couple decided to marry and Prakash found someone who could fix everything going wrong in his life.

Prakash Raj during an interview shared, "During the period that we were separated and had applied for a divorce, I met Pony who was choreographing for one of my films. I spoke to my mother and my daughters and said, this is what I want to do, but I wanted Pony to spend time with my daughters. I knew it was her first marriage, though I came with baggage. She also met Lata and my daughters, who said, 'Cool dad, please go ahead'."

