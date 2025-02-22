Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi, and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar 'shimmer and shine' in dazzling looks; see PIC

Jr NTR, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar were recently seen together in a picture-perfect moment at a gathering in Dubai.

The picture, shared by Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram, featured the RRR actor and his wife posing with their friends, all looking absolutely stylish in their party attire.

While Jr NTR opted for an all-black look, his wife Lakshmi looked fabulous in a stunning gown. Along with them, Namrata Shirodkar also stole the show in a golden ensemble, captioning the post, “Shimmer and shine.”

Check out the post here:

Talking about Jr NTR, the actor recently made headlines as his much-awaited collaboration with director Prashanth Neel officially went on floors. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled NTRNEEL aka Dragon, is expected to be a high-octane action venture.

As the movie begins its shoot this month, Jr NTR will not be joining the current schedule but is likely to be part of it from March onwards. Moreover, the actor is currently involved in the shoot for his movie War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has also been making quite the buzz due to his upcoming magnum opus. The Telugu superstar is currently working on his film SSMB29 aka SSRMB.

Advertisement

The upcoming venture, said to be a jungle adventure flick, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, marking his first collaboration with the actor. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, the film is set to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after a hiatus.

Interestingly, recent reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are likely to hold a press conference soon to make an official announcement about the much-awaited movie.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet, the press meet is expected to take place soon, after the duo completes their ongoing shoot schedule.