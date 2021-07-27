Jr NTR launches trailer of Satyadev's Thimmarusu; Shows the journey of Lawyer to seek truth

Satyadev is all set to show his various shades with a string of exciting movies in his hands. One such movie of his, which is going to be released soon in theatres is Thimmarusu. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up long ago but due to the pandemic, the film is releasing now. Thimmarusu is all set to hit the screen this month, on July 30th. As the film is gearing up for the big release post lockdown, the makers went in a big way and made RRR actor Jr NTR release the trailer.

Jr NTR launched the trailer and released it on all social media platforms. Satyadev will be playing the role of lawyer in this film. The trailer shows the trials and tribulations of a lawyer, who is on a journey to seek the truth. The trailer looks interesting as it gives glimpses of action, romance and powerful dialogues. The trailer is currently trending on Twitter and is receiving good response. Watch the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Jr NTR wished the entire team of Thimmarusu success for their film. He wrote, “Wishing Satya garu @ActorSatyaDev, Mahesh @smkoneru and team #Thimmarusu the very best. Here's the trailer https://youtu.be/wE1nzxp7DZY Enjoy the movie in theaters.”

Also Read: Enemy Teaser: Arya and Vishal are friends turned foes in this action thriller; WATCH

Thimmarusu is written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty of Kirrak Party (2018) fame. The movie features Priyanka Jawalkar as the leading lady. Thimmarusu is co produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the banners of East Coast Productions and S Originals respectively. Music is composed by Sri Charan Pakala.