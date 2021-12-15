Jr NTR lends his own voice in Hindi for Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR; PIC

Recently at RRR's promotional event in Mumbai, Jr NTR floored the national media with his flawless Hindi. The media cheered and hooted for him for the same and were equally amazed as he said Ajay Devgn's 'Aata Majhi Satakli' dialogue. The Young Tiger ups his game as he dubs in his own voice for the first time for RRR's Hindi version.

NTR Jr dubs in his own voice for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR in as many as four languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The Aravinda Sametha actor who holds the title of stardom worldwide, has made every possible effort to nail the diction, intonation and voice modulation so that his colloquial slang doesn't sound unfamiliar in the three languages (Tamil, Kannada and Hindi). It was Rajamouli, who wanted NTR Jr to dub in all four languages.

Directed by the powerhouse S. S. Rajamouli, RRR marks the fourth collaboration of the filmmaker and NTR Jr. Also starring Ram Charan in the lead role, RRR will release in theatres on January 7, 2022. The forthcoming film stars the biggest names of the Indian movie industry including Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

