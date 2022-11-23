Jr NTR looks dapper during the shoot of a brand commercial; Watch BTS Video

Jr NTR is presently enjoying one of the best phases of his career after the release of his last film, RRR. Recently the actor was roped in for a brand commercial, and a behind-the-scenes video from the set is doing rounds on social media. He was seen posing in two different attires in the clip. One of his looks was in a blue denim shirt and black trousers with white sports shoes. Meanwhile, the other ensemble was a formal one with a black pantsuit with a white shirt and a pocket square. Jr NTR's makeover

The Temper actor recently got a stylish makeover. Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The star was seen with a trimmed beard and funky hair, giving the actor a fresh look. It is believed that he altered his appearance for the forthcoming drama named NTR 30 for now. Check out the video below: