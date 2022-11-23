Jr NTR looks dapper during the shoot of a brand commercial; Watch BTS Video
Jr NTR recently shot a brand commercial and the BTS video from the shoot is doing rounds on the internet.
Jr NTR is presently enjoying one of the best phases of his career after the release of his last film, RRR. Recently the actor was roped in for a brand commercial, and a behind-the-scenes video from the set is doing rounds on social media. He was seen posing in two different attires in the clip. One of his looks was in a blue denim shirt and black trousers with white sports shoes. Meanwhile, the other ensemble was a formal one with a black pantsuit with a white shirt and a pocket square.
Jr NTR's makeover
The Temper actor recently got a stylish makeover. Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The star was seen with a trimmed beard and funky hair, giving the actor a fresh look. It is believed that he altered his appearance for the forthcoming drama named NTR 30 for now.
Check out the video below:
About NTR30
Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with director Koratala Siva's much-anticipated drama, NTR30. The pre-production work for the film is currently underway in full swing, and the project is likely to go on the floors shortly. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the songs and background music for the untitled drama. NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage.
Now coming to the technical crew, Ratnavelu is the cinematographer for the venture, whereas Sreekar Prasad has looked after the editing. Sabu Cyril is the art designer for NTR30. As the movie is still in the pre-production stage, the leading lady and other cast have not been revealed at the moment.
NTR31
After NTR30, Jr NTR will commence work on his 31st project with KGF director Prashanth Neel.
Also Read: Jr NTR defines swag with his new look in a suit, nerd glasses and beard; See PIC